Former Gwinnett grocery store to become county storage facility

Lawrenceville residents will soon see new construction at an old grocery store.
Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the renovation of a former Ingles for use as a county storage facility.
The 87,000-square-foot facility on Grayson Highway will hold government records and emergency management equipment. The Records Management Center will be relocated to the new facility from its location, also on Grayson Highway.
It will also be home to new offices and workspaces for county employees.
Hogan Construction Group, LLC was awarded $6 million from the county’s construction services budget to complete the project. The county bought the facility in May 2021, and the renovation is estimated to be completed in spring 2023.
About the Author