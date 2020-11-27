Former Chief Justice Carley dies from COVID-19

Former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice George Carley has died of COVID-19, the court said Friday.
Carley, 82, passed away Thursday at about 11 p.m. at Emory Decatur Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, George H. Carley, Jr.; and his two grandsons.
“We are devastated by the loss of Justice Carley, a beloved friend and colleague to so many of us,” Chief Justice Harold Melton Melton said.
Carley was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 1993 by then-Gov. Zell Miller. Shortly before Carley’s self-imposed retirement in 2012, then-Chief Justice Carol Hunstein stepped aside so Carley could briefly serve as chief justice, a move that deeply touched the longtime jurist.
“It is only through her graciousness this has happened,” Carley said in May 2012 at his swearing-in. “I will be forever grateful for that.”
Carley, 74 at the time, said he would have liked to continuing to serve on the court, but he had little choice but to retire. Under Georgia law, he would have lost his pension had he continued serving after turning 75.
“I love the work,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview. “I like deciding cases.”
But then, after quickly reflecting on his time on the bench, he said with a wide grin, “I got what I wanted.”
Carley, who obtained his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Georgia, was a devoted Bulldogs fan. Prior to serving on the Georgia Supreme Court, Carley was a Decatur attorney and a judge on the state Court of Appeals from 1979 to 1993.