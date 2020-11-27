Former Chief Justice Carley dies from COVID-19

Carley, 74 at the time, said he would have liked to continuing to serve on the court, but he had little choice but to retire. Under Georgia law, he would have lost his pension had he continued serving after turning 75.

“I love the work,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview. “I like deciding cases.”

But then, after quickly reflecting on his time on the bench, he said with a wide grin, “I got what I wanted.”

Carley, who obtained his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Georgia, was a devoted Bulldogs fan. Prior to serving on the Georgia Supreme Court, Carley was a Decatur attorney and a judge on the state Court of Appeals from 1979 to 1993.