Carley to be state’s next chief justice

Carley has served the state with distinction as a judge for 32 years, Hunstein said.

"His keen mind, devotion to the law and commitment to maintaining the integrity and independence of the judicial branch are why we are taking this step," she said.

Explore Carley sworn in as chief justice

Carley would have been next in line to become the court's chief justice based on seniority, but he has said there was no chance he would seek reelection. Under state law, judges cannot collect their pensions if they stay on the bench after they turn 75. Carley will be 74 when his term ends next year.

Hunstein's term as chief justice, scheduled to end June 30, 2013, will be extended another two months. The months Carley will serve as chief justice next year have yet to be determined.

The court’s action Thursday is not without precedent. In July 1992, when Justice Charles Weltner, battling esophagus cancer, announced he was retiring later that year, then-Chief Justice Harold Clarke stepped aside to let Weltner serve a brief period as chief justice. Weltner died that August.