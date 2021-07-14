ajc logo
X

Fewer than 2,000 DeKalb students request virtual learning option

As of Monday, 1,533 students have requested access to the DeKalb County School District’s learning options for the 2021-22 school year.
Caption
As of Monday, 1,533 students have requested access to the DeKalb County School District’s learning options for the 2021-22 school year.

Local News
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

About 2% of students enrolled in the DeKalb County School District will not return to in-person learning when classes start next month.

As of Monday, 1,533 students have requested access to the district’s virtual learning options for the 2021-22 school year, Chief Academic Officer Stacy Stepney told DeKalb school board members during their meeting.

As of March, DeKalb schools had 92,353 students enrolled, Georgia Department of Education data shows. The new school year begins Aug. 2.

ExploreDeKalb school board members debate mask policy

Each DeKalb student was enrolled by default for in-person learning, and the deadline for parents to opt-out of that choice was July 2. DeKalb County schools will offer both in-person and remote learning options for students. The district will expand its FLEX Academy, its virtual learning platform, to middle and high school students.

It also plans to offer school-based virtual learning classes for elementary school-aged children taught by teachers at their schools or other educators across the district. Parents will have the chance to switch to in-person learning or continue with remote learning in November.

ExploreMore stories about DeKalb County public schools

In Other News
1
DeKalb commissioner becomes National Association of Counties president
2
Clayton County Schools to require masks, prohibit some field trips
3
Gwinnett school district seeks to close equity gaps in gifted programs
4
New Clayton State president says he can relate to students’ issues
5
DeKalb commission approves bonuses for public safety personnel
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top