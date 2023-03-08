X
Feds recommend 46-month sentence for convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Federal authorities have recommended former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill spend almost four years behind bars for violating the civil rights of detainees in the south metro Atlanta community’s jail.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday, Justice Department attorneys said they seek a 46-month prison sentence for the Clayton lawman, who was convicted in October of strapping detainees into restraint chairs as a form of punishment. Restraint chairs are only allowable when used to keep a prisoner from harming themselves or someone else.

“Such a sentence is appropriate under the sentencing factors set forth in 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) and accounts for Mr. Hill abusing his authority and physically harming numerous pre-trial detainees under his care in the Clayton County Jail,” the memo said.

Hill will be sentenced Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

Story is developing.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

