Feds recommend 46-month sentence for convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill

In a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday, Justice Department attorneys said they seek a 46-month prison sentence for the Clayton lawman, who was convicted in October of strapping detainees into restraint chairs as a form of punishment. Restraint chairs are only allowable when used to keep a prisoner from harming themselves or someone else.

“Such a sentence is appropriate under the sentencing factors set forth in 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) and accounts for Mr. Hill abusing his authority and physically harming numerous pre-trial detainees under his care in the Clayton County Jail,” the memo said.