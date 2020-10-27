Federal lawsuit filed against Johns Creek and former police chief

Byers received a lump sum payment of $325,000 in a settlement agreement related to his resignation on Aug. 10.

Before his resignation, he had been under investigation for nearly two months for an incident in which he made a sexually explicit remark to another police department employee.

An outside attorney who investigated Byers' behavior for the police department concluded the former chief violated the city and police department’s sexual harassment and conduct policies.

The federal lawsuit filed against Byers and the city accuses Byers of making multiple sexual advances and comments to staff, including telling the female plaintiff “… I’m going to my office, go wait under my desk for me.”