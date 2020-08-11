Johns Creek Police Chief resigns with settlement agreement

Johns Creek announced the resignation of Police Chief Chris Byers and a settlement agreement following his suspension and an investigation.
Byers’ resignation is effective today, a statement said.
In July, City Manager Ed Densmore confirmed the investigation being conducted into Byers concerned sexual allegations which arose after a controversial Facebook post by the former police chief on the Black Lives Matter movement.
According to Johns Creek, the city cannot discuss the confidential details of the settlement agreement and the events leading up to Byers’ separation and resignation.
“Based on extensive and careful consideration of everything that has occurred within our city over the past few months, we have come to the conclusion that it is in the city’s best interests to part ways with our Police Chief,” Mayor Mike Bodker said in the statement.