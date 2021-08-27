ajc logo
X

Fayette Schools giving substitute teachers a pay raise

Fayette County Schools increasing pay for substitutes.
Caption
Fayette County Schools increasing pay for substitutes.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Fayette County is joining other districts in metro Atlanta in giving its substitutes a raise in pay.

The south metro Atlanta community’s board of education agreed earlier this week to pay $20 more a day to substitutes who work more than 40 days in a school year.

The new pay rates, according to the district, work out this way:

Substitutes who work daily with a valid teaching certificate from any state can earn $100 per day. A substitute with an expired teaching certificate from any state will earn $95 and ones with no teaching certificate from any state can earn $95. Former Fayette County Schools paraprofessionals with a para license can also earn $95.

In Other News
1
Metro Atlanta adds jobs in July as economic recovery continues
2
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 26)
3
Fulton loosens restrictions on rent/utility assistance program
4
As Atlanta’s population changes, so does the race for mayor
5
UPDATE: OSHA proposes fine in worker death at Marietta company
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top