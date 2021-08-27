Fayette Schools giving substitute teachers a pay raise

Fayette County is joining other districts in metro Atlanta in giving its substitutes a raise in pay.
The south metro Atlanta community’s board of education agreed earlier this week to pay $20 more a day to substitutes who work more than 40 days in a school year.
The new pay rates, according to the district, work out this way:
Substitutes who work daily with a valid teaching certificate from any state can earn $100 per day. A substitute with an expired teaching certificate from any state will earn $95 and ones with no teaching certificate from any state can earn $95. Former Fayette County Schools paraprofessionals with a para license can also earn $95.
In Other News
1
Metro Atlanta adds jobs in July as economic recovery continues
2
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 26)
3
Fulton loosens restrictions on rent/utility assistance program
4
As Atlanta’s population changes, so does the race for mayor
5
UPDATE: OSHA proposes fine in worker death at Marietta company