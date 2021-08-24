Fayette issues temporary school mask mandate in COVID-19 battle

The district on Monday sent a letter to parents saying the mandate is a reaction to a “rising number of positive cases in our schools and community.” The mandate, which went into effect Tuesday in all schools and Fayette Schools buildings, will end Sept. 17.

As of Friday, Aug. 20, the south metro Atlanta school system reported 266 positive COVID-19 cases (242 students, 24 staff). The number of people quarantined in the district during the period was 737 (730 students, seven staff).