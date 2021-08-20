Fayette County Schools encourages residents to get vaccinated

“Statewide, just 49% of Georgia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 42% are fully vaccinated,” the school system said. “Fayette County is currently ahead of that pace, with 60% of residents receiving at least one dose and 54% fully vaccinated, but there is still much work to be done.”

The school district reported on Aug. 13 that 16 members of the system’s staff had contracted the disease while 157 students had COVID-19. Two members of the staff and 701 students were quarantined during the period.