Ex-DeKalb commissioner’s bribery trial now set for August

A public defender was appointed to the case and the original trial date of Feb. 2020 was pushed back to May 2020.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the trial was delayed several more times.

An order filed last week by U.S. District Judge Mark A. Cohen sets a new start date of Aug. 16.

Barnes Sutton also faces separate allegations from the DeKalb County ethics board, which recently resumed operations after a nearly three-year hiatus. It was the ex-commissioner’s lawsuit that led to a 2018 Georgia Supreme Court ruling deeming the appointment process for certain ethics board members unconstitutional.

The issue wasn’t reconciled until voters approved a new referendum last November.