Ex-Atlanta councilman to be sentenced for fraud

The prosecutors dropped several charges against Brown in exchange for his plea. Brown admitted he lied about his income on a 2017 application for a $75,000 bank loan.

“While serving on the Atlanta City Council, he was arrested on these charges and has spent the last thirty-three months on supervised pretrial release with no issues or infractions,” says a filing from Brown’s defense attorneys, Jennifer Little and Emily Ward. The attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

In the filing, Brown and his attorneys asked Cohen to consider a sufficient sentencing that is not greater than necessary. It mentions his trauma as a school dropout and family caretaker following his parents’ incarceration as child.

“Antonio has had many physical and mental health challenges throughout his life, was abused for several years by a family member, and has unfortunately even attempted suicide previously,” said the filing.

The document said Brown desperately applied for a $75,000 loan that “was never funded” to save his business after several difficult events, including his business partner’s death just as his fashion line was going to nationally launch in department stores.

Brown survived his business loss and sought to aid society after his 2019 special election as an Atlanta lawmaker, the document says. It mentions how he’s a few months away from opening a vegan restaurant called Stir House to provide affordable food in an underserved segment of Atlanta.

Brown’s request also includes letters of support from City Councilman Matt Westmoreland and six other current and former city councilmembers. His little sister, the youngest of 10, submitted letters along with two of Brown’s constituents and his longtime friend and business partner.

“Ethical, transparent, putting the residents of Atlanta first — Antonio was an honorable representative for this city,” according to a city council letterhead document submitted by councilmembers Westmoreland, Liliana Bakhtiari, and Andrea Boone. It was also co-signed by former councilmembers JP Matzigkeit, Carla Smith, Natalyn Archibong, and Jennifer Ide.

“And we offer a joint request for leniency in his case.”