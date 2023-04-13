X

Ex-Atlanta councilman to be sentenced for fraud

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors to ask judge to sentence Antonio Brown to 18 months probation

A federal judge on Thursday will sentence former Atlanta City Councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown for committing fraud before he took public office.

Brown pled guilty to a single count of bank fraud in January, just over a year after professing his innocence during his mayoral candidacy and promising to take the case against him to trial.

The maximum sentence for fraud is decades in prison and $1 million in fines.

But the Jan. 9 plea agreement says federal prosecutors will ask U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen to sentence Brown to 18 months of probation, with the first eight on house arrest.

A grand jury indicted Brown July 29, 2020 on multiple felony charges of fraud, including making false statements on a bank loan application. Prosecutors alleged that years prior to Brown’s time on council, he lied about his income to get thousands of dollars in loans and credit cards for personal purchases, including a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz C300, before he falsely claimed identity theft.

ExploreTranscript sheds light on investigation into Atlanta councilman’s fraud charges

The prosecutors dropped several charges against Brown in exchange for his plea. Brown admitted he lied about his income on a 2017 application for a $75,000 bank loan.

“While serving on the Atlanta City Council, he was arrested on these charges and has spent the last thirty-three months on supervised pretrial release with no issues or infractions,” says a filing from Brown’s defense attorneys, Jennifer Little and Emily Ward. The attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

In the filing, Brown and his attorneys asked Cohen to consider a sufficient sentencing that is not greater than necessary. It mentions his trauma as a school dropout and family caretaker following his parents’ incarceration as child.

“Antonio has had many physical and mental health challenges throughout his life, was abused for several years by a family member, and has unfortunately even attempted suicide previously,” said the filing.

The document said Brown desperately applied for a $75,000 loan that “was never funded” to save his business after several difficult events, including his business partner’s death just as his fashion line was going to nationally launch in department stores.

Brown survived his business loss and sought to aid society after his 2019 special election as an Atlanta lawmaker, the document says. It mentions how he’s a few months away from opening a vegan restaurant called Stir House to provide affordable food in an underserved segment of Atlanta.

Brown’s request also includes letters of support from City Councilman Matt Westmoreland and six other current and former city councilmembers. His little sister, the youngest of 10, submitted letters along with two of Brown’s constituents and his longtime friend and business partner.

“Ethical, transparent, putting the residents of Atlanta first — Antonio was an honorable representative for this city,” according to a city council letterhead document submitted by councilmembers Westmoreland, Liliana Bakhtiari, and Andrea Boone. It was also co-signed by former councilmembers JP Matzigkeit, Carla Smith, Natalyn Archibong, and Jennifer Ide.

“And we offer a joint request for leniency in his case.”

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

