Ex-Atlanta CFO pleads guilty in corruption case, faces 13 years

The former chief financial officer for the city of Atlanta pleaded guilty Monday in a federal case alleging he used tens of thousands of dollars in city funds for personal travel and to buy two military-grade machine guns.

Jim Beard, also accused of cheating on his taxes, appeared before a federal judge in Atlanta. He pleaded guilty to one count of federal program theft and one count of obstructing IRS laws. He faces up to 13 years in prison.

Beard also has agreed to pay an amount to be determined at sentencing, which is set for July 12.

Beard, the Atlanta CFO in former mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, used city funds for airline tickets, luxury hotels and limousines for himself, his family and travel companions, prosecutors said. They said he also bought two custom-built, fully-automatic rifles with city money, and falsely claimed losses from a consulting business on his federal tax forms.

The case is part of a yearslong City Hall corruption probe in Atlanta that brought multiple city officials and contractors before U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones on criminal charges. Eight defendants were sentenced to prison. Beard was the last defendant facing trial.

The trial was due to start in May.

Beard was indicted in September 2020 on eight charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. He faced three counts of wire fraud, two counts of federal program theft, and single counts of possessing a machine gun, falsifying an application or record, and obstructing federal tax laws.

Beard’s plea hearing was scheduled April 1, a few days after the judge denied his requests to exclude evidence at trial. Beard wanted to suppress evidence that prosecutors obtained from the city of Atlanta, and to prevent prosecutors from bringing into court the custom machine guns that he claimed had been for the city’s police department.

Beard also tried to suppress evidence about the dangerous nature of the guns, arguing that he had not been accused of using them. Prosecutors planned to explain at trial why federal law generally limits machine gun possession to military and law enforcement officers, and that such guns were not needed by the Atlanta Police Department, records show.

The judge also denied Beard’s attempt to suppress evidence of infidelity, finding relevance in the personal companions with whom Beard traveled at the city’s expense.

Beard used his city-issued credit card for personal trips to Chicago, Louisiana and Washington, D.C., according to his indictment. He also used city funds on a Chicago hotel room so his stepdaughter could attend the Lollapalooza music festival in 2015 and 2016, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors claimed Beard used public money for a stay at The St. Regis Atlanta hotel in Buckhead, where he ordered hundreds of dollars worth of room upgrades, private dining and a “rose-petal turndown service” for him and his wife.

Beard, who earned more than $200,000 annually as Atlanta’s CFO from 2011 to 2018, also paid for work trips on his city-issued credit card and then personally kept reimbursements he received from conference organizers, prosecutors said.

Beard ordered the two machine guns, worth almost $3,000, in 2015 and received them the following year, records show.

In 2019, Atlanta’s ethics division ordered Beard to pay more than $100,000 in fines and restitution. In April 2022, an insurance company paid the city about $84,000 as restitution for Beard’s improper use of his city-issued credit card, which had prompted an audit.