Early Sunday morning fire destroys church in Decatur

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Firefighters with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire early Sunday that engulfed a Decatur church.

The department said it received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive. When they arrived, the building was in flames and smoke from the fire was heavy, DeKalb Fires spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said in an email.

The building is a total loss, Daniels said. No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, he said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

