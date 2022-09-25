Early Sunday morning fire destroys church in Decatur

The department said it received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive. When they arrived, the building was in flames and smoke from the fire was heavy, DeKalb Fires spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels said in an email.

The building is a total loss, Daniels said. No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, he said.