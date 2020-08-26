Dunwoody residents to vote on extending Sunday alcohol sales at stores

Residents in the city of Dunwoody will vote this fall on whether alcohol sales at stores should be extended on Sundays.
The City Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for a referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot asking voters if alcohol sales should be allowed at grocery and package stores “by the drink” and “by the package” starting at 11 a.m. every Sunday rather than 12:30 p.m.
After the state legislature passed the “brunch bill” in 2018, voters in Dunwoody and more than 100 other Georgia cities approved Sunday alcohol sales at restaurants beginning at 11 a.m. instead of 12:30.
But that only applied to restaurants and bars. This year, the state passed a bill allowing for earlier alcohol sales at grocery stores or liquor stores, if voters approve.
House Bill 879, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law earlier this month, also allows stores and at least some restaurants to deliver beer, wine and booze to homes.
The ballot question will state: “Shall the governing authority of the City of Dunwoody, Georgia be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits by the drink from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight and by the package from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight?”