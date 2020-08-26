Dunwoody residents to vote on extending Sunday alcohol sales at stores

The City Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for a referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot asking voters if alcohol sales should be allowed at grocery and package stores “by the drink” and “by the package” starting at 11 a.m. every Sunday rather than 12:30 p.m.

After the state legislature passed the “brunch bill” in 2018, voters in Dunwoody and more than 100 other Georgia cities approved Sunday alcohol sales at restaurants beginning at 11 a.m. instead of 12:30.