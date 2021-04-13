ajc logo
Duluth library branch will close this weekend, new location opens soon

The new Duluth library will be twice the size of this existing branch on Duluth Park Lane. AJC FILE PHOTO
The new Duluth library will be twice the size of this existing branch on Duluth Park Lane. AJC FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Duluth branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library will close Sunday, though an opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.

The county library system is building a new Duluth branch, one of several construction projects in the works. The branch at 3480 Duluth Park Lane Northwest will close this weekend before the downtown location opens this spring at 3180 Main Street, across from city hall.

The library broke ground for the new branch last August and construction is ahead of schedule.

The new, 22,000-square-foot branch will have a large community room, two learning labs, dedicated teen space and multiple study rooms, and will have room for computer services and interactive programming.

The new branch will have Open Access hours that let people 18 and older use the library from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., outside of normal hours.

