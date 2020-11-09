X

Drive-thru flu clinic scheduled for Nov. 10 in Cobb

September 7, 2018 Atlanta - Claudina Prince RN, with DeKalb County Board of Health, prepares a flu shot for DeKalb County resident Tom Keating, 76, of Decatur, during the 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic at parking lots of Northlake Mall on Friday, September 7, 2018. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Cobb County | 53 minutes ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department will offer drive-thru vaccinations for the seasonal flu Tuesday in Marietta.

The clinic will be held 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 10 at Jim Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Road.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials say the shots are free while they last. Tuesday’s clinic is perfect for anyone who has lost his or her insurance due to the pandemic, are uninsured or can’t pay for the flu vaccine, the department added.

For more information, call 770-514-2300 or visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org.

