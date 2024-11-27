The vast majority of the nation’s so-called “red states” (in the Midwest, mainly) flip to a brilliant blue — going all in on “stuffing” — on this issue, according to Google Trends, which tracks what people search for online. And, in a nod to past political convention, the Solid South rises again — mainly, to hold firm in the “dressing” column. Here in Georgia, a noted swing state politically, the choice is clear: 67% of folks search for “dressing” versus 33% for “stuffing.” Atlanta’s numbers are similar, with a dressing over stuffing advantage of 66-34.

Macon, about 70 miles south of Atlanta, has little love for stuffing, where the search term holds a measly 20% popularity rate. In Albany, clearly a big “D” dressing town, only 10% of rebellious souls seek information on stuffing. Sounds like the Stove Top grocery aisles there are lonely.

Most of the South is Team Dressing and Mississippi leads the pack; a whopping 87% of the populace there search for “dressing.” Then there’s Florida, ever the renegade, bucking its usual trend and going along with — wait for it — California and New York in favor of stuffing, which is the Google term of choice for 66% of those living on the peninsula.