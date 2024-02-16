Developer sells site near Beltline, upending plans for new apartments

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps

Mark Toro, the developer’s founder and principal, confirmed the sale to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but he declined to comment further. Fulton County property records show the land was sold to KCC Capital LLC for $4.3 million, which is $2.5 million less than records show Toro paid to acquire the property.

The sale was first reported by Urbanize Atlanta. Arthur Cohen, a partner at KCC Capital, told the AJC that future development plans are on hold because new construction projects are tough to finance due to high interest rates.

“Right now, capital markets at still tough,” he said. “This is a land hold at this time.”

Cohen, who is also a cofounder and partner at Cross-Town Realty and principal with developer Tecton, said he’s been interested in the body shop site for years, placing many offers to buy it to no avail. He said his partners at KCC Capital tend to focus on creative loft office projects, but he said it’s too soon to discuss potential plans for the Reid site.

Toro, a former North American Properties executive, has developed multiple apartment developments along the Beltline’s Eastside Trail, including Edge OTB, Anthem on Ashley and Camden Fourth Ward. Toro’s largest project currently under development is Medley in Johns Creek, the mixed-use redevelopment of State Farm’s vacant 40-plus acre office campus.

The Reid is the latest Reynoldstown project to face a drastic shift, according to Urbanize. Embry Development Co. recently purchased a 2-acre site from Toll Brothers at 195 Chester Ave. to finish an 85-unit housing project, while NRP Group recently canceled plans for 200 apartments called Colgate Mattress Lofts at 220 Pearl St.