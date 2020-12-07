DeKalb’s school board to discuss COVID-19 impact on school reopening Monday

Districts in Gwinnett, Cobb, and Fulton counties reopened buildings for their students months ago.

“There’s been some changes in return-to-school plans, but from day one we have always been driven by the science and by the data,” DeKalb superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in November.

Several parents in contact with the AJC lamented the educational and mental toll the pandemic and virtual learning has had on their children. The parents said they want the option of in-person learning, and are worried district officials won’t provide that choice.

Dunwoody resident Kayce Pearce said her family already has transferred one of their children into private school, and they’re considering it for their rising kindergartener. Kelley Whitten said she quit her job to support her son’s virtual prekindergarten learning.

Nikki Houston said Friday her family moved in June to enroll their daughter into Montgomery Elementary School. She said her “shy” 10-year-old is struggling to make friends in online classes.

Online-only learning is stressing out students and teachers, said Houston, who referenced the 11-year-old California boy who fatally shot himself Dec. 2 during a zoom class.

“My daughter told my husband she doesn’t feel connected to the school in any way, so she doesn’t feel like she needs to do her schoolwork,” Houston said, breaking into tears. “It’s been a horrible experience and now I’m looking at private schools which I can’t afford.”

DeKalb residents can watch the meeting on Channel 24 or DeKalb Schools TV online. The meeting will include a closed-door executive session.