Atlanta district’s decision on reopening classrooms expected today

Others are concerned about the health of teachers and students. They worry APS is moving too fast.

The group We Demand Safety APS called on the district to wait until January to resume in-person instruction. The group formed after the district announced earlier this month an expanded reopening plan that included more grade levels and more days of in-person learning than officials initially proposed.

We Demand Safety sent a letter to district officials today asking for the creation of an independent task force to develop a plan to return to school in January. They also want the district to implement testing and contact tracing procedures and provide face shields and other protective gear for employees.

Organizers said more than 3,800 parents, employees and community members are part of the effort.

Officials also are hearing from those who think it’s time to reopen. More than 2,900 people signed an online petition organized by the group Let Atlanta Parents Choose, which wants an in-person option.

Across much of the district, roughly a quarter of students indicated they want to return, though there are parts of the district where the interest is higher.

In the North Atlanta cluster, which includes North Atlanta High School and the elementary and middle schools that feed into it, 42% of students plan to return if permitted, according to data provided by APS.

In a statement released Thursday, board member Nancy Meister, who represents North Atlanta, suggested APS roll out “a pilot program in limited schools with limited grades for families that opt for face to face.”

Meister acknowledged the complexity of the reopening decision, but said the district “should be further along in planning and implementation.” She said she hopes APS can plan for a “safe face-to-face opening” that follows health guidelines.

As APS prepared to announce a decision, parents who favor reopening also urged the district to reconsider the data it relies on.

APS officials are looking most closely at the local “incidence rate,” or number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. The target to reopen school buildings is less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

That rate, as calculated daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health, has trended higher since early October. On Thursday, it was 136 cases per 100,000 Fulton County residents.

Some parents are concerned the metric doesn’t accurately capture the current level of the virus’ spread. They’ve called on APS to use additional data points.

APS parents sent numerous letters to the state health department, asking the agency to calculate that rate by the date of symptom onset, not just by the date a case is reported. The agency received so many messages that its commissioner, Kathleen Toomey, sent a letter Wednesday to APS defending how the agency calculates the data.

Toomey also reiterated that data trends “are just one factor” that districts can consider when deciding to resume in-person classes. She said districts also should consider mitigation strategies. State guidelines say those strategies could include social distancing, cleaning and mask wearing.

