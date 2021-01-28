DeKalb video shows students what to expect when classrooms reopen

The employee is shown putting on a mask once arriving at school. Signs are posted on campus to remind students to keep masks on and to maintain 6 feet of space from others.

Traffic cones are spread outside school entrance for students to stand apart from each other when in line.

Students will be handed a bagged breakfast indoors, but the video does not show where students can eat their meals. Classrooms are shown with several desks spread apart.

Water fountains are closed. Students will have hand sanitizing stations.

District officials said they will reconsider reopening schools when DeKalb County’s two-week COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 10%.

The Georgia health department reported on Jan. 26 that DeKalb’s two-week positivity rate is 11.8%.

DeKalb County Schools has not released data about its coronavirus cases among students and staff. All other metro Atlanta school districts are publicly releasing some data.