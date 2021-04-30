ajc logo
DeKalb to offer walk-up vaccinations, no appointment necessary

By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Starting next week, the DeKalb County Board of Health will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines.

Those still looking for a shot can visit the health department’s vaccination sites at the Doraville MARTA station (6000 New Peachtree Road) and in Stonecrest (2994 Turner Hill Road) without making an appointment.

Those who wish to schedule an appointment can still do so via the health board’s website, by visiting dphvaccineGA.com or by calling 888-457-0186.

DeKalb is also tweaking hours of operation at its Stonecrest site to provided evening availability. The location will now be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Both of the county’s public vaccination sites are otherwise open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The Doraville MARTA vaccination site is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

