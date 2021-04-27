DeKalb County plans to buy 20,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies

Thurmond said some of the boxes purchased by DeKalb will be included in packages distributed during the county’s next food distribution event, which is scheduled for Saturday. The county has held monthly distribution events for nearly a year in an attempt to address food insecurity caused by the pandemic.

The rest of the cookies would be given to the Atlanta Community Food Bank for distribution.

An exact cost estimate was not provided, but most Girl Scout cookies are priced a $4 a box. That would put DeKalb’s expenditure around $80,000 or higher.

The county plans to use federal coronavirus relief funds to cover the costs.

“I thank DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners for this innovative partnership at a time when it is most needed,” Amy Dosik, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, said in a news release.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT

DeKalb County will hold its latest food distribution event on Saturday, May 1. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at four different locations.

Boxes that include 20 pounds of fruits and vegetables, 10 pounds of chicken and Girl Scout cookies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The locations are as follows: