DeKalb County plans to buy 20,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies

DeKalb County plans to buy about 20,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from local troops — a move officials say would simultaneously put a dent in the organization’s massive stockpile of unsold treats and help get them in the hands of folks in need.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced the plan during a Tuesday morning county commission meeting. He said he was inspired after seeing recent media reports that COVID-19 had cratered Girl Scout cookie sales in metro Atlanta, leaving about 720,000 unsold boxes sitting in warehouses.
Cookie sale proceeds generally account for about 20% of funding for DeKalb’s Girl Scout troops, officials said — money that helps fund scholarships and other education, social and civic programs.
“This is not simply about buying Girl Scout cookies,” Thurmond said in a news release. “This is about investing in the future of young girls in DeKalb County. Without the cookie program, many girls from low-income households could not afford to participate in Girl Scouts. Every box sold gives a girl a greater opportunity to lead and succeed.”
(Want to buy cookies yourself? Visit showmethecookies.com.)
Thurmond said some of the boxes purchased by DeKalb will be included in packages distributed during the county’s next food distribution event, which is scheduled for Saturday. The county has held monthly distribution events for nearly a year in an attempt to address food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
The rest of the cookies would be given to the Atlanta Community Food Bank for distribution.
An exact cost estimate was not provided, but most Girl Scout cookies are priced a $4 a box. That would put DeKalb’s expenditure around $80,000 or higher.
The county plans to use federal coronavirus relief funds to cover the costs.
“I thank DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners for this innovative partnership at a time when it is most needed,” Amy Dosik, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, said in a news release.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT
DeKalb County will hold its latest food distribution event on Saturday, May 1. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at four different locations.
Boxes that include 20 pounds of fruits and vegetables, 10 pounds of chicken and Girl Scout cookies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The locations are as follows:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston
- Former K-Mart store parking lot, 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest