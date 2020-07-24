DeKalb teacher, facing probe over social media comments, resigns

Cedar Grove High School teacher Brian Papin had come under fire for comments made under a photo appearing to show a white child pinned to the ground by two persons who appear to be Black; one has a knee on the child’s neck. It is not clear where the photo was taken or if it depicts a real assault.

“The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed by” the DeKalb County School District, a spokeswoman said. “Again, there is no place for racism and abuse in our school district.”