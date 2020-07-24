DeKalb teacher, facing probe over social media comments, resigns

A DeKalb County School District teacher under investigation for comments he made on social media under a disturbing photo has resigned, officials said Friday.
Cedar Grove High School teacher Brian Papin had come under fire for comments made under a photo appearing to show a white child pinned to the ground by two persons who appear to be Black; one has a knee on the child’s neck. It is not clear where the photo was taken or if it depicts a real assault.
“The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed by” the DeKalb County School District, a spokeswoman said. “Again, there is no place for racism and abuse in our school district.”
The picture echoes a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on the neck of George Floyd.
“blm now m-” the caption reads.
In the Minneapolis video from May 25, several officers surround Floyd in a street as one holds a knee on his back and neck for several minutes until after he loses consciousness. Floyd was pronounced dead and the officers have been charged in connection with his death.
“Again! Your (sic) doing it wrong!” Papin wrote on the social media post. “One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f------ around!”