DeKalb teacher under investigation for social media comments

In the Minneapolis video from May 25, several officers surround Floyd in a street as one holds a knee on his back and neck for several minutes until after he loses consciousness. Floyd was pronounced dead and the officers have been charged in connection with his death.

“Again! Your (sic) doing it wrong!” Cedar Grove High School teacher Brian Papin writes on the social media post. “One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f------ around!”