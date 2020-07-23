DeKalb teacher under investigation for social media comments

A DeKalb County School District special education teacher is being accused of making disparaging comments on a social media post that echoes d a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on the neck of George Floyd.
The photo appears to show a white child pinned to the ground by two persons who appear to be Black; one has a knee on the child’s neck. It is not clear where the photo was taken or if it depicts a real assault.
“blm now m-” the caption reads.
In the Minneapolis video from May 25, several officers surround Floyd in a street as one holds a knee on his back and neck for several minutes until after he loses consciousness. Floyd was pronounced dead and the officers have been charged in connection with his death.
“Again! Your (sic) doing it wrong!” Cedar Grove High School teacher Brian Papin writes on the social media post. “One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f------ around!”
A district spokeswoman said Wednesday that Papin is still an employee with the district.
“Administrators were made aware of the disturbing social media posts,” she said. “The district is currently investigating the allegation.”