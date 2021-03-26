DeKalb schools to use grant for learning hubs to help at-risk students

Explore More stories about DeKalb County Public Schools

Harris said representatives with Disruptive Partners will interview students to determine what barriers they face and the kind of support they need to stay on track to graduate.

For example, if remote-learning students are not logging on for class consistently, district partners can interview those students to determine why they are missing lessons. If the problem is related to technology literacy, the district and the organization can establish a learning hub for affected students and their parents.

Disruptive Partners addresses inequities in public schools by arming parents and stakeholders with information to challenge those systemic issues, according to its website. Along with identifying student needs, Disruptive Partners educates parents about the school system so they can better advocate for their children, said founder Anashay Wright.

“My job is to build bridges and new tables,” said Wright, who attended DeKalb County schools and has children enrolled in the district. “Our role is to help the district create a coalition of powerful parents and families.”

About 500 students are enrolled at DeKalb Alternative School and Elizabeth Andrews High School and if the initiative is successful, Harris said the district could identify additional community partners to expand it to other middle and high schools.

Harris said establishing learning hubs will allow the district to enact change from a student-driven perspective.

“A lot of times families feel more comfortable (talking) with community organizations and partners than people within the classroom and we honor that,” she said.