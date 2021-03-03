DeKalb schools to host virtual town hall for students

The DeKalb school district is hosting a virtual town hall for students on Thursday.
Classes in the district have been virtual-only, since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. DeKalb is planning to reopen its buildings for face-to-face learning for some students beginning next Tuesday.
Students in prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth and ninth grades, can return to schools on March 9. Students in third through fifth grades, seventh through eighth, and 10th through 12th grades can return March 15.
While some parents urged a return to for in-person learning, others asked the district to delay until staff are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The district, which has more than 93,000 students, has reported 862 cases of the coronavirus among students and employees July 1 to Feb. 18.
Parents can watch the virtual town hall online using Zoom or Facebook at 10 a.m., according to the district’s website.