DeKalb schools to host virtual town hall for students

Classes in the district have been virtual-only, since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. DeKalb is planning to reopen its buildings for face-to-face learning for some students beginning next Tuesday.

Students in prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth and ninth grades, can return to schools on March 9. Students in third through fifth grades, seventh through eighth, and 10th through 12th grades can return March 15.