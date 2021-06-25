ajc logo
DeKalb schools open registration for adult education program

Registration is open through June 28 for DeKalb County School District's Adult Education Program. Credit: Pixabay
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Adult learners can now sign up for the DeKalb County School District’s program designed to further their education.

Registration will be open through June 28 for the district’s “Adult Education Program: The Next Chapter.” The program helps participants gain the skills needed to take advantage of future educational or career opportunities.

DeKalb’s program will offer GED classes, workforce training opportunities and family literacy sessions. The district also said career transition specialists will help guide participants who want to pursue post-secondary education.

Participants can visit the district’s website to apply for the program. Acceptance into the program will be determined on a first-come, first-serve basis for registration and completion of the enrollment process.

For more information, contact Narva Dunlap at (678) 676-0384 or family_engagement@dekalbschoolsga.org.

