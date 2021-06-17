ajc logo
DeKalb schools approve resolution to continue education sales tax

The DeKalb County School Board approved a resolution calling for a referendum to extend its Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. If approved, the tax would collect about $742 million for DeKalb schools from July 2, 2022, to June 30, 2027. Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The DeKalb County School District will ask voters in November to approve extending the education sales tax to pay for construction and improvement projects.

School board members on Monday approved a joint resolution with City Schools of Decatur and Atlanta Public Schools to call for a Nov. 2 referendum to continue the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

If approved, the new tax would begin on July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2027. DeKalb officials project the tax will raise about $742 million for district projects over five years.

DeKalb’s main categories for its Ed-SPLOST projects are safety and security improvements, building new replacement schools, additions and improvements to schools and other facilities, technology improvements and replacing buses and other district support vehicles.

