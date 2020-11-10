DeKalb Schools delaying winter sports as county COVID-19 rates soar

Explore More metro Atlanta education stories

DeKalb leaders did, however, unanimously approve the construction of a new school for children in the Dunwoody Chamblee areas. The new 950-student elementary school will be built on the former site of Shallowford Elementary, 4680 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Its $35 million cost will come out of E-SPLOST V funding.

Some parents wanted the district to hold off consideration of the new school until next month, saying DeKalb had given the public little information about its plans for the property and whether it would address school overcrowding in the area.

“We were disappointed that there wasn’t much communication to the public made about this really important vote,” parent Stacey Godwin said during public comment before the vote. “There has no been no opportunity for feedback.”

The district also updated the board on its efforts to prepare schools for in-person education if county COVID-19 numbers fall to acceptable levels. They include improvements to HVAC systems, outfitting buses with hand sanitizers and plans to replace water fountains with dispenser for bottled water.

Board member Vickie Turner praised superintendent Watson-Harris for sticking with conditions that would allow students back in buildings despite public pressure.

“This is not an issue of social economics, it’s not an issue of race. This is in the interest of the well-being of the children,” Turner said. “This is an unimaginable weight that we all carry trying to make the right decision."