Clayton County Schools to remain virtual-only for rest of semester

Clayton County leaders have said the district would return to the classroom when coronavirus numbers dropped below 100 new infections per 100,000 residents for 14 consecutive days. Instead infections rates rose to 147 new cases infections per 100,000 residents Oct. 10-24.

“The positive cases in our county are trending in an upward direction,” said Charmine Johnson, an assistant superintendent for Clayton County Schools.

The semester, which began August 10, will end December 18. The decision also will keep staff home for the semester unless a different arrangement has been made with principals.

“We will revisit the re-opening plan at the 2020-2021 board meeting,” Ralph Simpson, deputy superintendent of school leadership and improvement, said.