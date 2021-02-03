DeKalb school leader’s death due to COVID-19, family says

She said her brother had a wife, Carmen, and four stepchildren. He also had nine siblings, she said.

From left to right, Carmen Varnum, Jonathan Greenard, and Washington Varnum, Jr. (Courtesy of Connie Varnum)

Brenda Varnum broke into tears over the phone on Wednesday as she spoke about her son’s death. She called him a “loving person so full of life,” that he touched many people him — be it through football, school or his career in law enforcement.

“A lot of people loved my baby,” she said. “I’m grateful and I thank God that other people saw the goodness in him.”

A native of Commerce, Washington Varnum Jr. grew up in Decatur and was a 1985 graduate of Gordon High School, where he played football.

Joe Parks, 53, has known Washington Varnum Jr. since he was eight. He described him a “high-spirited” man who “enjoyed family,” and would “give the shirt off his back” for people.

Washington Varnum, Jr. with his mother, Brenda. (Courtesy of Connie Varnum)

James Harris, who formerly played with football with Varnum, called him “a true friend and a brother.”

“It’s a major loss for many people,” he said.

Services for Varnum will take place at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Monday. The gathering will be limited to 50 people.