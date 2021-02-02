DeKalb district mourns death of Henderson Middle School supervisor

A Henderson Middle School campus supervisor who was employed by the DeKalb County School District for three years has died.
Washington Varnum, Jr.’s death was confirmed in a statement by a district spokeswoman on Monday night.
“The DeKalb County School District sends its condolences to the family of Mr. Washington Varnum, Jr., as well as to the Henderson Middle School family,” the statement said. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The district spokeswoman did not provide any additional information.
Messages of condolences from people who knew Varnum began to appear in Facebook searches about him on Monday afternoon.