DeKalb school district’s technology fair to be held virtually

DeKalb County School District students can show off their science skills at the district’s annual technology fair.
Students need to register by March 1. The fair is being held virtually, according to the district’s website.
The fair gives students in grades three through 12 an opportunity to compete in 14 categories, including robotics and animation.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students are asked to submit video presentations for judges to review each project virtually. Videos should be no longer than 15 minutes. Information on fair registration can be found the district’s website.
The district’s winners will be announced the week of March 22. First place winners in the competition qualify to participate in the statewide Virtual Technology Competition, slated to occur between April and May.