DeKalb school district renews membership with accreditation group

Michael Thurmond was hired as DeKalb’s interim superintendent to address the accreditation and the district’s $14 million deficit. He came in just before former Gov. Nathan Deal in 2013 ousted six school board members for fiscal irresponsibility and the board “being at war with itself.”

The district earned full accreditation status in 2016 under the leadership of former Superintendent Steve Green.

Both Gwinnett and Cobb County school districts are under a special review by Cognia, which accredits 36,000 primary and secondary public and private schools in 85 countries, according to its website. It also provides student assessment resources, professional learning opportunities and tools districts can use to improve leadership and student engagement, its website adds.