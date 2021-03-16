DeKalb school board votes to increase pay for substitute teachers

Substitute teachers in the DeKalb County School District will see more money in their paychecks when they fill in for their full-time counterparts.
DeKalb County Board of Education members approved an increase in how much the district will compensate substitute teachers.
At the recommendation of the district’s Division of Human Resources, the rate for daily substitutes will go from $95 to $120 per day and from $105 to $140 per day for long-term substitute teachers.
Broken down, the hourly rate for daily substitutes will rise from $11.80 to $15 and from $13.13 to $17.50 for long-term substitute teachers, said Michelle Jones, interim chief human resources officer for the district.
Jones said the change will make the district more competitive with its metro Atlanta counterparts and help with staffing needs now that schools have reopened for in-person learning.