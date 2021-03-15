DeKalb school board to consider increasing substitute teacher pay

The Dekalb Board of Education today will consider approving a proposal to increase the pay for daily and long-term substitute teachers. According to supporting documents for the school board meeting agenda, the rate would increase from $95 a day to $120 per day for daily substitutes and from $105 to $140 per day for long-term substitute teachers.

A human resources document says the increase will allow the district to remain competitive and help with staffing as schools reopen for in-person learning.