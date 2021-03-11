DeKalb officials push back on $15M tax break for Brookhaven project

Decide DeKalb officials said during a Thursday morning meeting that the $15 million tax break is necessary for the developer “to offset the cost of supplying the affordable housing units and public infrastructure improvements” like turn lanes and sidewalks.

They said the strip mall currently at the site brings in about $87,000 in property taxes each year. Even during the 10-year incentive period, they said, the new project would bring in nearly $14 million in tax revenue.

Several DeKalb County commissioners and school board members who attended the development authority’s meeting said that’s all fine and good — but questioned whether such an incentive is really necessary for the project to move forward.

Commissioner Jeff Rader called the area one of DeKalb’s most sought-after spots for developers. He referenced two other recent apartment projects in the area that did not seek tax abatements.

“I think that this entire discussion revolves around whether or not the redevelopment would occur on this site were the incentive not in place,” Rader said.

DeKalb school board chairman Vickie Turner made similar points, saying the incentives could unnecessarily deprive the district of tax revenue.

“I think all of us would like a win-win,” she said, “but the way this is structured right now and the way we understand it, the losers would be our students.”

Decide DeKalb vice chairman Kevin Gooch pushed back on that notion, but the board voted to postpone a decision on the matter for two weeks.

“If you do a development like this that increases the amount that goes to the tax rolls by five times, that’s a benefit for the student,” Gooch said. “As opposed to turning it down and then the property sits there for five years and it’s still only developing $90,000 in tax revenue.”