DeKalb moves to dismiss lawsuit over removal of Confederate monument

DeKalb plucked the 30-foot obelisk from its century-old perch on the Decatur Square last June, about a week after Superior Court Judge Clarence Seeliger deemed it to be a public nuisance and ordered its removal. Seeliger, who has since retired following a illustrious career, later filed an order prohibiting the monument from ever being restored.

The Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit last month challenging the removal and calling for the obelisk to be returned to its “former place of honor.”