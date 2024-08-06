DeKalb inmate was unconscious for hours before receiving care, family says

“Never in a million years would I have imagined what I saw,” Milburn said.

Milburn has hired attorney Ben Crump, who said the family is asking the sheriff’s office to take accountability for what happened to Collins. He said the video footage contradicts reports filed by jail officials who said that they were monitoring inmates.

“We know because of video that they were malfeasant, and that’s using it lightly,” Crump said.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Collins had a history of mental illness and his mother said she was trying to get him help. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder but getting him medical care was difficult.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

In January, Collins pleaded guilty to interference with government property and obstruction, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has previously reported. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to be released in order to receive treatment at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Collins was quickly re-arrested within days of his release, first on Feb. 1 for criminal trespassing, and a second time on Feb. 4 on charges of obstruction and simple battery against police. Collins was in jail for those charges when he died.

Crump said video shows Collins had some kind of medical emergency on March 13 during which he collapsed and hit his head. According to Crump, inmates dragged Collins into a cell and then about 30 minutes later, dragged him back into the common area. Collins lays there for another two-and-a-half hours before he was noticed by staff who came to serve dinner.

There’s a discrepancy between the video and reports filed by jail officials after Collins’ death, Crump said. Reports say they were monitoring the video and checking the floors. If they were, he said it begs the question why jail officials left him lying on the floor.

Crump said the family has uncovered other discrepancies and errors, too. The autopsy erroneously said Collins was a white man, when he is African American. The autopsy found drugs in his system, but nurses told Milburn there were none.

“It’s full of inconsistencies everywhere you look in this case,” Crump said.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A news release from the sheriff’s office announcing Collins’ death said he experienced a medical emergency in his jail cell. The agency said the on-site medical team responded and rendered emergency services until DeKalb EMS arrived and took him to a hospital.

Collins’ cause of death is listed as accidental, caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, Milburn said.

Providing her son care sooner might have made a difference in his survival, Crump said.

Collins’ death is being investigated by the sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards. Milburn said she was told Tuesday that the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office also is looking into the case. Crump said that based on what he’s seen, criminal charges might be appropriate.

The family is asking the sheriff’s office to terminate any officers who failed to respond appropriately. They’re also asking for compensation for Collin’s death. Crump said are prepared to file suit.

Milburn said she wants justice for her son’s death but she also wants other families with loved ones suffering from mental illness to have an easier time getting treatment.

“They don’t deserve to die because they’re sick,” she said.