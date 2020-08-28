DeKalb hosting more food giveaway events this weekend

DeKalb County will host another series of food giveaways on Saturday, its latest effort to address food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
As its done several times in recent months, the county will open three sites for drive-thru distribution events. At each site, those in need will be able to receive a 20-pound box of fruits and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken.
Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and food will be given out on a first come, first served basis. About 2,500 total care packages will be distributed.
The event sites are as follows:
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest
The county is also partnering with the Latin American Association for a separate Saturday event in which 1,000 bags of chicken will be distributed. The location of that event was not disclosed.
“Thanks to the contribution of DeKalb, we will be able to distribute food to hundreds of families on Saturday,” Aixa Pascual, managing director of civic engagement and advocacy of the Latin American Association, said in a news release. “Many Latino families who live along and around Buford Highway are going through a very tough time and these food distribution events provide much-needed relief.”
DeKalb is using money from the federal coronavirus relief funds it received earlier this year to purchase the food being distributed.
In addition to the Latin American Association, the county has partnered with the Clarkston Community Center, Telemundo Atlanta television, La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.