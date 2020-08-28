DeKalb hosting more food giveaway events this weekend

As its done several times in recent months, the county will open three sites for drive-thru distribution events. At each site, those in need will be able to receive a 20-pound box of fruits and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken.

Explore DeKalb commissioner stalls coronavirus aid in clash with local city

Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and food will be given out on a first come, first served basis. About 2,500 total care packages will be distributed.