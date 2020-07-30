DeKalb’s next food giveaway will also include school supplies

DeKalb County’s latest food distribution event will also include school supplies and “COVID-19 care kits,” officials said.
The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at three different locations: Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2187 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur; James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston; and Tahoe Village Shopping Plaza, 4604 East Ponce de Leon Ave. in Clarkston.
About 2,400 total residents will have the opportunity to collect boxes that include 20 pounds of fruits and vegetables, 10 pounds of frozen chicken and school supplies like pencils, pens, notebook paper and crayons.
Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“As parents prepare to send students back to school, we want to help support families with healthy food options and school supplies,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “We want students and parents to be prepared for success during this unprecedented school year.”
The food distribution is part of an ongoing partnership between DeKalb County and the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
The county has allocated $3 million of its federal coronavirus relief funds to address food insecurity and has held several giveaways in recent months.