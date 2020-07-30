DeKalb’s next food giveaway will also include school supplies

The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at three different locations: Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2187 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur; James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston; and Tahoe Village Shopping Plaza, 4604 East Ponce de Leon Ave. in Clarkston.

About 2,400 total residents will have the opportunity to collect boxes that include 20 pounds of fruits and vegetables, 10 pounds of frozen chicken and school supplies like pencils, pens, notebook paper and crayons.