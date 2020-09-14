DeKalb health board shifts COVID-19 testing site location in Doraville

At one point, the county had a dozen sites, but the number has shrunk to three. The board of health said the large reduction due in part to a “low volume” of demand.

The other two COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb are a former Sam’s Club parking lot at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest and the Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church at 1879 Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta. The Stonecrest location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, while the Atlanta site operates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

COVID-19 testing is free at these locations, and they operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The board of health recommended registering in advance at dekalbhealth.net or by calling 404-294-3700, Option 1.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter