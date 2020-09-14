DeKalb health board shifts COVID-19 testing site location in Doraville

The DeKalb County Board of Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site in Doraville only to open a new one about a mile away.
On Wednesday, the parking lot of BrandsMart USA at 5000 Motors Industrial Way will be converting into a free coronavirus testing site, according to a news release. It will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.
The current testing site in the city, a former K-Mart store located at 5597 Buford Highway, will shut down Tuesday. The two locations are a little more than a mile apart.
The shift in locations comes shortly after the board of health began consolidating its testing sites. Fewer testing sites allowed the county to reallocate its healthcare resources, leading to two health centers recently reopening.
At one point, the county had a dozen sites, but the number has shrunk to three. The board of health said the large reduction due in part to a “low volume” of demand.
The other two COVID-19 testing sites in DeKalb are a former Sam’s Club parking lot at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest and the Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church at 1879 Glenwood Avenue in Atlanta. The Stonecrest location is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, while the Atlanta site operates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
COVID-19 testing is free at these locations, and they operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The board of health recommended registering in advance at dekalbhealth.net or by calling 404-294-3700, Option 1.