DeKalb ethics board dismisses complaint against commissioner

“She works very hard to ensure that she is not in violation of the ethics code,” Kalberman said.

In a Friday morning email, Cochran-Johnson said she was relieved the situation was over and called it a “HUGE lesson.”

The commissioner said the newsletter reference to her eyewear boutique was part of promoting a local business fair organized by New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The church did not have a full list of participating businesses to share and asked her to list her own “so readers would have an idea of the caliber of participants.”

“I didn’t come here to be self-serving and that’s not the legacy I want to create,” Cochran-Johnson said.

Ambreen Delawalla was the lone ethics board member to vote against dismissing the complaint Thursday night, saying she was “having a hard time” not finding probable cause to at least move forward to a formal investigation.

“I don’t think being new to a position and being unaware is a defense against any law in the normal world,” she said.