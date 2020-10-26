DeKalb County to distribute 43,000 new garbage cans

The new 95-gallon rollcarts will be given to households on service routes covered by the county’s new automated side loader trucks, which have robotic arms to grab garbage and recycling bins. DeKalb officials spent nearly $16 million on the new trucks in 2017 and 2018, saying they increase efficiency and reduce costs because they’re operated by a single driver.

Roll-out of the new trucks was delayed but officials said 39 of the vehicles are now in service.