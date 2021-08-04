ajc logo
X

DeKalb County School District bans visitors due to COVID-19 surge

DeKalb County started the new school year on Aug. 2. (File photo)
Caption
DeKalb County started the new school year on Aug. 2. (File photo)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Volunteers are also prohibited

Visitors and volunteers will not be allowed to enter DeKalb County public schools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The school district said in a news release Monday that the policy, which it enacted last school year, will remain in place until further notice.

ExploreFirst day in Atlanta area schools: Masks, no masks and quarantines

DeKalb students returned to the classroom Monday for the 2021-22 school year.

The district said it will monitor COVID-19 data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Public Health and DeKalb Board of Health.

ExploreMore stories about DeKalb County Public Schools

As of Monday, DeKalb County’s two-week case number per 100,000 people was 190, according to the state health department. Just two weeks ago, that number was 67. Local public health officials say areas with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people are experiencing high community spread.

Georgia is among the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country, which health officials say if contributing to the rise in coronavirus cases. The highly contagious delta variant is also a factor.

In Other News
1
Clayton County Schools facing positive COVID-19 case related to buses...
2
Gwinnett school leaders approve $50 million for pandemic recovery
3
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 3)
4
Atlanta mayor advocates for vaccinations after city returned to mask...
5
DeKalb commission gives blessing to higher cap on rental aid
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top