DeKalb County School District bans visitors due to COVID-19 surge

Visitors and volunteers will not be allowed to enter DeKalb County public schools due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The school district said in a news release Monday that the policy, which it enacted last school year, will remain in place until further notice.
DeKalb students returned to the classroom Monday for the 2021-22 school year.
The district said it will monitor COVID-19 data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state Department of Public Health and DeKalb Board of Health.
As of Monday, DeKalb County’s two-week case number per 100,000 people was 190, according to the state health department. Just two weeks ago, that number was 67. Local public health officials say areas with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people are experiencing high community spread.
Georgia is among the states with the lowest vaccination rates in the country, which health officials say if contributing to the rise in coronavirus cases. The highly contagious delta variant is also a factor.