Back-to-school: Metro Atlanta students return to classrooms

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Students in Clayton, Cobb and DeKalb county schools are heading back to classrooms this morning, the first districts in metro Atlanta to start the new academic year.

In Clayton and DeKalb, that means bringing masks to school to wear throughout the day and adhering to safety protocols that are similar to ones put in place last year because of the national surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Cobb school system, on the other hand, has made face coverings optional.

Students in Gwinnett County schools will return on Wednesday, while Atlanta Public Schools starts Thursday. Fulton County students will return on Aug. 9.

Drew Charter School in Atlanta, which started classes last week, ended up quarantining more than 100 students after two students and two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Most metro Atlanta school systems say they are not facing the severe shortage of teachers hitting districts elsewhere in the county, in part due to the pandemic. Some school districts offered signing bonuses for new teachers in particularly subjects.

This story will be updated. Staff writers Kristal Dixon and Vanessa McCray contributed to this report.

First day of school

Atlanta: Thursday

Clayton: Monday

Cobb: Monday

DeKalb: Monday

Fulton: Aug. 9

Gwinnett: Wednesday

