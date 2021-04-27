DeKalb hosting its latest food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County will host yet another food giveaway this weekend.
A total of 3,600 care boxes — meant to help tackle food insecurity caused by the now-yearlong pandemic — will be distributed during the event that starts at 10 a.m. Saturday (May 1). Packages will include a 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and 10 pounds of chicken.
They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at four separate locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston
- Former K-Mart store parking lot, 5597 Buford Highway NE in Doraville
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
DeKalb began holding food distribution events last May, covering the associated costs with a portion of the approximately $125 million in federal coronavirus aid the county received around that time. Officials said the events have served more than 31,000 families.
Partners include Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, the DeKalb County School District, La Vision newspaper, First African Community Development Corp, Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Insignia LLC and Saint Philip AME Church.
“We recognize that many families are struggling to keep food on their tables as food insecurity continues in DeKalb County,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “We know that our monthly distributions are helping families to weather this crisis.”