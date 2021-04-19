ajc logo
X

COVID craters local Girl Scout cookie sales

A Girl Scout from Troop 14665 in Cherokee County hands off cookies to a driver in a socially distanced cookie booth earlier this year. The COVID-19 pandemic cut into Atlanta district sales, leaving 720,000 boxes of cookies unsold in local warehouses.
A Girl Scout from Troop 14665 in Cherokee County hands off cookies to a driver in a socially distanced cookie booth earlier this year. The COVID-19 pandemic cut into Atlanta district sales, leaving 720,000 boxes of cookies unsold in local warehouses.

Credit: courtesy of Troop 14665 in Cherokee County

Credit: courtesy of Troop 14665 in Cherokee County

News | 1 hour ago
By Christopher Quinn, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Troops make late push after 720,000 boxes warehoused

In past years, after north Georgia Girl Scouts finished up yearly cookie sales, there were never leftovers.

But this isn’t a normal year.

With the pandemic, there was little door-to-door knocking, fewer cookie booths set up in shopping centers and no sign-up sheets passed around offices. The slowed sales have left 720,000 boxes of Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Somoas and, yes, even Thin Mints sitting in Atlanta-area warehouses.

That’s enough boxes to circle I-285, said Amy Dosik, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

“I know. I measured it,” she said, and then did the math to show 720,000 7-inch boxes would circle the 64 miles and then some of the Atlanta loop.

The cookies fund scout activities, including scholarships for needy families, so the organization is making a last push. It hopes the huge leftovers will still be snapped up online at showmethecookies.com, after extending the sales deadline one month to the end of April.

A warehouse worker checks a load of Girl Scout cookies for loading into a warehouse in metro Atlanta in 2020.
A warehouse worker checks a load of Girl Scout cookies for loading into a warehouse in metro Atlanta in 2020.

Credit: courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

Credit: courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

There was some trepidation as the sales kickoff date of Jan. 1 came because of the pandemic. Not only that, but with many residents locked down or schooling at home, the organization wasn’t able to do its yearly recruiting of new members, so their numbers dipped a bit.

Fewer sales mean fewer of the 36,000 scouts in north Georgia will get to go to camp or events, and fewer families in need will get their children scholarshipped into local troops.

Troops get to keep 17% of everything sold. At the typical $4 to $6 a box times the typical 4 million boxes sold in the region, that amounts to between $2.7 million and $4.1 million.

The girls did push online sales to keep the goodies flowing. But even the million boxes sold ― a 150% increase over last year’s online sales — didn’t offset the face-to-face sales losses, Dosik said.

Local troops will still get the money for the final sales, as orders are assigned to troops in the buyer’s zip code.

The Girl Scouts hope companies will order them and give them away as gifts, families will order in more, or people will order them and donate them to local organizations — there’s free shipping for eight or more boxes.

“Remember, those freeze,” Dosik said. “You don’t have to eat them all at one time.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top