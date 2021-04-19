COVID craters local Girl Scout cookie sales

The cookies fund scout activities, including scholarships for needy families, so the organization is making a last push. It hopes the huge leftovers will still be snapped up online at showmethecookies.com, after extending the sales deadline one month to the end of April.

A warehouse worker checks a load of Girl Scout cookies for loading into a warehouse in metro Atlanta in 2020. Credit: courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta Credit: courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta

There was some trepidation as the sales kickoff date of Jan. 1 came because of the pandemic. Not only that, but with many residents locked down or schooling at home, the organization wasn’t able to do its yearly recruiting of new members, so their numbers dipped a bit.

Fewer sales mean fewer of the 36,000 scouts in north Georgia will get to go to camp or events, and fewer families in need will get their children scholarshipped into local troops.

Troops get to keep 17% of everything sold. At the typical $4 to $6 a box times the typical 4 million boxes sold in the region, that amounts to between $2.7 million and $4.1 million.

The girls did push online sales to keep the goodies flowing. But even the million boxes sold ― a 150% increase over last year’s online sales — didn’t offset the face-to-face sales losses, Dosik said.

Local troops will still get the money for the final sales, as orders are assigned to troops in the buyer’s zip code.

The Girl Scouts hope companies will order them and give them away as gifts, families will order in more, or people will order them and donate them to local organizations — there’s free shipping for eight or more boxes.

“Remember, those freeze,” Dosik said. “You don’t have to eat them all at one time.”